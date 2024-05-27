Some breeds of dog don't have any problem with a spot of snow.Some breeds of dog don't have any problem with a spot of snow.
Cold Weather Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that cope well with icy conditions - including the loving German Shepherd 🐶

By David Hepburn
Published 7th Oct 2021, 15:24 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 15:42 BST
If you live in a cold country, or your idea of fun is a long winter walk through ice and snow, these are the breeds of dog that will be happy to join you.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new pups into our homes in the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs have been bred specifically to cope with – or even enjoy – living in a cold climate.

These hardy breeds will think nothing of long walks in snow and sub-zero temperatures, so if you have an ourdoorsy lifestyle they are the pups that should feature high up on your canine wish list.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that thrive in cold conditions.

1. Tibetan Mastiff

Originating in the towering Himalaya mountains, the Tibetan Mastiff has a winter coat and a summer coat, meaning they can cope with all extremes of weather. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Siberian Husky

The Siberian Husky is probably the first dog breen most of us think of when it comes to canines comfy in cold climates. Bred to pull slades over vast distances of arctic tundra, this is a dog that can cope with anything the weather can throw at them. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Newfoundland

With its thick black hair and hefty body, the Newfoundland can cope with the harshest of conditions. They are particularly well known for saving people from water - able to safely swim in the iciest rivers, lakes and seas. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Chow Chow

The Chow Chow's luxurious and thick coat makes them look like a friendly lion and makes them seemingly impervious to dropping temperatures. Originally bred to guard royal palaces in their native China, they are quite happy to spend the majority of their time outside. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

