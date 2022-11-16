News you can trust since 1817
Cocker spaniels are the third most popular dog breed in the UK and make great family pets.

Cocker Spaniel Factfile 2022: Here are 10 fascinating dog facts about the loving Cocker Spaniel breed 🐶

They’re one of the UK’s most popular dog breeds, but how much do you know about the lively and snuggly Cocker Spaniel?

By David Hepburn
4 hours ago
The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Cocker Spaniel – they were the UK’s third most popular pet in 2020 (only bested by the Labrador Retriever and French Bulldog) and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

