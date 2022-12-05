Here are the 10 breeds of the most cute cat that you can train most easily.

Cats eh? These gorgeous creatures have been adored for centuries, and often become part of a household for the rest of your life.

Reports say that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while their head boops are adorable and they 16-hour snoozes make them look beyond cute, some cat breeds can even perform cool tricks with the relevant training.

So if you would like a cat that you can give the time and attention to, and be rewarded with cute little tricks, these 10 cat breeds are the most likely to suit your needs.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Turkish Van Sociable and playful that Turkish Van is a cat that thrives on attention. Teach it some tricks and play some fetch with your kitty cat and they will love it!

2. Pixiebob A Pixiebob cat breed can be taught you walk on a leash. They are very calm, composed and intelligent breeds.

3. Japanese Bobtail The Japanese Bobtail is super energetic, smart and a complete attention seeker. Their love for playtime and interaction make them the perfect breed for training.

4. Abyssinian The Abyssinian cat breeds is very intelligent and full of energy which can be channelled quite easily by a patient owner.