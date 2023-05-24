All Sections
The Chow Chow is thought to have started life somewhere in Asia - most likely Mongolia - but became hugely popular in China, where they were trained to hunt, guard, pull sleds, and herd cattle.

Chow Chow Facts: Here are 10 fun dog facts you should know about the adorable Chow Chow breed of dog 🐕

They’re one of the most recognisable breeds of dog in the UK, but how much do you know about the loyal and loving Chow Chow?
By David Hepburn
Published 17th Nov 2021, 14:32 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 10:06 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Chow Chow – these bear-like pooches have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

The name Chow Chow was a catch-all term for anything imported to Europe in the 18th century from the East - including dolls, curios, porcelain, and dogs. In China, the Chow Chow is called the 'Songshi Quan'.

1. What's in a name?

The name Chow Chow was a catch-all term for anything imported to Europe in the 18th century from the East - including dolls, curios, porcelain, and dogs. In China, the Chow Chow is called the 'Songshi Quan'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

While the vast majority of dog breeds have 42 teeth, the Chow Chow has 44 - perhaps explaining why they are such smiley dogs.

2. There's a reason for that winning smile

While the vast majority of dog breeds have 42 teeth, the Chow Chow has 44 - perhaps explaining why they are such smiley dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Chow Chow has been around for so long that experts are not sure exactly what mix of breeds led to their establishment. Theories about their ancestors include the Tibetan Mastiff, the Samoyed, the Norwegian Elkhound, the Keeshond, and the Pomeranian.

3. A fine mix

The Chow Chow has been around for so long that experts are not sure exactly what mix of breeds led to their establishment. Theories about their ancestors include the Tibetan Mastiff, the Samoyed, the Norwegian Elkhound, the Keeshond, and the Pomeranian. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Chow Chows come with a variety of coat colours and types - rough or smooth, and black, blue, cinnamon, cream, or red. Their coat can get so thick that owners should keep a close eye on them around water - a sodden coat can make swimming a struggle.

4. A coat of many colours

Chow Chows come with a variety of coat colours and types - rough or smooth, and black, blue, cinnamon, cream, or red. Their coat can get so thick that owners should keep a close eye on them around water - a sodden coat can make swimming a struggle. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

