If you’re looking for a cat, please be aware these 10 gorgeous cat breeds may require more attention than most.

When it comes to choosing a new cat in the home, ensuring you can meet the individual cats’ needs and look after it correctly is of paramount importance.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – they are sadly some cat breeds that are born with pre-existing medical conditions that come as part of their breeding. Here are the 10 cats most likely to need a vet visit due to a pre-existing medical condition according to CatVills.com.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Ragdoll The adorable Ragdoll cat breed is super laid-back and, sadly, prone to urinary tract problems - although they are far from unhealthy as a whole. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2 . Munchkin The popular Munchkin cat breed is as popular as ever. However, they are all affected by a gene that means their legs don't grow properly, which can cause problems with pain in their legs and other leg problems. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3 . Exotic Shorthair This loving breed is similar to the Persian cat breed, meaning they can have issues with breathing due to their short noses and flat face - though they remain one of the most amazing cat breeds to adopt. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro