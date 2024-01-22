Chilled Out Cat Breeds 2024: The top 10 calmest cat breeds in the world
The top 10 most chilled out cat breeds to own in 2024.
Have you ever noticed that cat owners rarely own just the one cat? They are so addictive that often we love to add to our feline family.
Did you know the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats? Though we expect it may be even more.
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that isn’t too over zealous and doesn’t need much stimulation, then these 10 chilled kitty cat breeds might just be perfect for you according to rover.com*
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.