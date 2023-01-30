Chilled Out Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 10 of the most calm and composed breeds of cat
Here are 10 of the most chilled and calm breeds of cat in 2023.
It is quite plain to see why so many households are obsessed with their snuggly cats.
Many owners attest that once you own a cat (or they own you), then you will be addicted to these gorgeous creatures for the rest of your life.
It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that isn’t too over zealous and doesn’t need much stimulation, then these 10 chilled kitty cat breeds might just be perfect for you according to rover.com*
On Trend Cats 2022: 10 cute cat breeds that have soared in popularity - including the adorable Scottish Fold cat breed
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.