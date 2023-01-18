Here are 10 of the calmest and chilled breeds of gorgeous cat.

It is quite plain to see why so many households are obsessed with their snuggly cats.

Many owners attest that once you own a cat (or they own you), then you will be addicted to these gorgeous creatures for the rest of your life.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that isn’t too over zealous and doesn’t need much stimulation, then these 10 chilled kitty cat breeds might just be perfect for you according to rover.com*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Scottish Fold One of the most recognisable cat breeds, the Scottish Fold is a breed that demands only small amounts of attention. Very expressive, they will love a sleep on your lap.

2. Russian Blue The Russian Blue cat breed is very independent and would be perfect for slighter smaller households, as they don't require space to run around in as much as other breeds.

3. Selkirk Rex Patient and tolerant, the Selkirk Rex cat breed are not as attention seeking as other breeds. They do enjoy some playtime, but are quite content to stay chilled out.

4. Maine Coon These big, friendly giant cat breeds are incredibly mellow and chilled out in nature. They love to curl up on your lap and have a snuggle in.