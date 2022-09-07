Chilled Out Cat Breeds: 10 of the most calm cat breeds - including the gorgeous Selkirk Rex cat breed 🐱
Here are the 10 most chilled out cat breeds on the planet.
Sleep, independent and adorable – cats continue to be worshipped globally.
Many owners attest that once you own a cat (or they own you), then you will be addicted to these gorgeous creatures for the rest of your life.
Cats cuddling cats: Here are 10 cat breeds that get along with other cats
It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that isn’t too over zealous and doesn’t need much stimulation, then these 10 chilled kitty cat breeds might just be perfect for you according to rover.com*
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.