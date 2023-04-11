All Sections
Here are 10 of the most calm and chilled cat breeds in the world. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Here are 10 of the most calm and chilled cat breeds in the world. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Chilled Cats: Here are the 10 of the most calm breeds of cat and cute kitten - including the Exotic Shorthair

These 10 gorgeous cat breeds are chilled out to the point they would rather nap on your lap as opposed to play time.

By Graham Falk
Published 19th Aug 2022, 15:32 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 09:19 BST

Many owners will tell you that once a cat owns you – sorry, once you own – you will be addicted to these beautiful animals for the rest of your days.

Did you know the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats? Though we expect it may be even more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that isn’t too over zealous and doesn’t need much stimulation, then these 10 chilled kitty cat breeds might just be perfect for you according to rover.com*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

Sweet, affectionate and quiet, the Exotic Shorthair is said to be a good cat breed for those with smaller properties due to the fact it doesn't require much space to run, and prefers warm, cosy snuggles in the house with their owner.

1. Exotic Shorthair

Sweet, affectionate and quiet, the Exotic Shorthair is said to be a good cat breed for those with smaller properties due to the fact it doesn't require much space to run, and prefers warm, cosy snuggles in the house with their owner. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Russian Blue cat breed is very independent and would be perfect for slighter smaller households, as they don't require space to run around in as much as other breeds.

2. Russian Blue

The Russian Blue cat breed is very independent and would be perfect for slighter smaller households, as they don't require space to run around in as much as other breeds. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Patient and tolerant, the Selkirk Rex cat breed are not as attention seeking as other breeds. They do enjoy some playtime, but are quite content to stay chilled out.

3. Selkirk Rex

Patient and tolerant, the Selkirk Rex cat breed are not as attention seeking as other breeds. They do enjoy some playtime, but are quite content to stay chilled out. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

One of the world's most popular breeds, the American Shorthair is able to get along with the entire household. They laid back attitude can sometimes lead to weight gain, so it is good to get some exercise into them when possible.

4. American Shorthair

One of the world's most popular breeds, the American Shorthair is able to get along with the entire household. They laid back attitude can sometimes lead to weight gain, so it is good to get some exercise into them when possible. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

