A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years โ€“ according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so thereโ€™s plenty of thinking to do before you select your familyโ€™s latest addition.

Thereโ€™s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Corenโ€™s book โ€˜The Intelligence of Dogsโ€™ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential โ€“ for example opting for a small dog if you donโ€™t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are far more suitable for young families.

Here, according to the American Kennel Club, are the dog breeds that should be at the top of your wish list if you have children.

1. Labrador Retriever Not content with just being the most popular dog in the UK, the Labrador Retriever is also the most child-friendly - thanks to their friendly, loving and outgoing nature.

2. Beagle A more compact size family hound, Beagles tend to get on very well with children and love to play.

3. Golden Retriever Another gundog famed for its placid nature, intelligence and good humour, the Golden Retriever is a perfect family pooch.

4. Family dogs These are 10 of the most child-friendly breeds of dogs.