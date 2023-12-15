Cats With Big Vet Bills: Here are 10 breeds of gorgeous cat that are often born with health issues - including the cute Scottish fold
When it comes to choosing a new cat in the home, ensuring you can meet the individual cats’ needs and look after it correctly is of paramount importance.
Easy To Train Cats: 10 cute cat breeds and lovely kittens you can train with ease - including the handsome Maine Coon
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – they are sadly some cat breeds that are born with pre-existing medical conditions that come as part of their breeding. Here are the 10 cats most likely to need a vet visit due to a pre-existing medical condition according to CatVills.com.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.