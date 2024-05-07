It is so easy to understand why a cat owner would want to add more than one kitty to the home. Worshipped for hundreds of years, it is easy to see why you would get obsessed.

However, adding a second or third cat to the home is not as simple as some may hope, with a bond needing to be build between them and all cats welfare paramount in order to them to thrive.

So, if you are looking to bring another cute kitty cat in your home, but want to ensure they can adapt to your other kitties already living with you, then these breeds are reported to be the best at mixing with other cats according to ExcitedCats.com.*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home – especially when a dog or another animal is involved. Please do check that your dog, and the cat you are adopting, are suitable for homes with dogs.

1 . Devon Rex Adorable to look at, the Devon Rex breed of cat is the type of breed to show huge amounts of affection to its owner - and other cats.

2 . Exotic Shorthair This placid cat breed will get along fine with other cats in most instances, and enjoys sitting on their owners lap.

3 . Bengal Bengal cats are very social and active, but most importantly fearless, which means they are a breed that is likely to get along with another cat in the household.

4 . Maine Coon The large and cuddly cat breed is a real gentle giant that can bond well with other cats in the home.