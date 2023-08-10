Cats That Bond Easily: Here are 10 breeds of the most loving cats who bond with their owners easily - including the adorable Ragdoll cat
These are 10 of the friendliest and most loving cat breeds to welcome into your home.
As any cat owner will tell, no two cats are truly the same. However, there are certain breeds that are known to be more friendly.
In truth, regardless of breed, cats are one of the most beautiful creatures on the planned and it is reportedly most cat owners actually own two cats!
Some cats love 16 house snoozes on your lap and others enjoy a good play with their toys, but it is reported that these 10 cat breeds are the most friendly and affection breeds you can welcome into your home.