As one of the most loved animals on the planet, it is easy to understand why some people can own numerous cats rather than just one.

And it is completely understandable, with cats one of the most addictive and adorable creatures ever. However, if you’re a one cat household looking to add a second to the home, it could be crucial to know which breeds are reported to bond the easiest.

So, if you are looking to bring another cute kitty cat in your home, but want to ensure they can adapt to your other kitties already living with you, then these breeds are reported to be the best at mixing with other cats according to ExcitedCats.com.*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home – especially when a dog or another animal is involved. Please do check that your dog, and the cat you are adopting, are suitable for homes with dogs.

1 . Japanese Bobtail This gorgeous breed of cat is very amicable and fearless, which means it is open to bonding with other cats in the home.

2 . Devon Rex Adorable to look at, the Devon Rex breed of cat is the type of breed to show huge amounts of affection to its owner - and other cats.

3 . Exotic Shorthair This placid cat breed will get along fine with other cats in most instances, and enjoys sitting on their owners lap.

4 . Ragdoll The ragdoll cat breed is one of the calmest breeds of cat around, making it open to being friendly with other cats in the home.