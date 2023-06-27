All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
The Russian Blue cat breed. Cr: Getty Images/Canva ProThe Russian Blue cat breed. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
The Russian Blue cat breed. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cats Health: 10 breeds of gorgeous cat that have the longest life spans - including the Egyptian Mau

Here are 10 of the most gorgeous cat breeds said to have the longest lifespans.
By Graham Falk
Published 4th Jul 2022, 15:55 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 14:31 BST

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats? It is really no surprise that so many of these households become so easily obsessed with these beautiful animals.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that is most likely to be with you for the longest time possible, then these 10 breeds of cat may well be worth adopting, according The Spruce Pets.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

Undefined: H3
Undefined: H3
Undefined: H3
With its beautiful spotted fur coat, it's easy to see why the Egyptian Mau is so popular. They are a people friendly breed and can live for as long as 12 to 15 years.

1. Egyptian Mau

With its beautiful spotted fur coat, it's easy to see why the Egyptian Mau is so popular. They are a people friendly breed and can live for as long as 12 to 15 years. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Ragdoll breed is said to be healthy, though they can suffer from issues with their bladder and kidney stones. Despite this, the Ragdool can often outlive many other breeds, with a lifespan of 15 years on average.

2. Ragdoll

The Ragdoll breed is said to be healthy, though they can suffer from issues with their bladder and kidney stones. Despite this, the Ragdool can often outlive many other breeds, with a lifespan of 15 years on average. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
An average lifespan for a Burmese cat is between 16 to 18 years. These cats are energetic, often playful and make for great household companions.

3. Burmese

An average lifespan for a Burmese cat is between 16 to 18 years. These cats are energetic, often playful and make for great household companions. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Easygoing, energetic and playful, the American Shorthair is a breed seen in many households across the globe. A mostly health breed, they can live for as long as 15 to 20 years.

4. American Shorthair

Easygoing, energetic and playful, the American Shorthair is a breed seen in many households across the globe. A mostly health breed, they can live for as long as 15 to 20 years. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:CatsAnimalsBlack CatsPets2023Home