These are 10 of the most cute and best names for a girl cat in 2023

Have you welcomed a gorgeous new kitty cat into your home, or are you about to welcome one? Choosing a name for your pet can always be difficult, with so many loving, cute cat names to choose from, picking the most suitable name can be tough.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, if you’re welcoming a new kitty cat to your home and struggling for a name, here are 10 of the world’s most popular girl cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.

1 . Willow Following the popularity of the Buffy The Vampie Slayer character, the name Willow has grown immeasurably over the last few decades.

2 . Molly The name Molly has Irish origin, meaning 'star of the sea'. But did you know the name has been in use since the late Middle Ages?

3 . Coco Coco is a popular name that has developed in America.

4 . Nala The name Nala has Arabic and African origin. However, the African translation is perhaps best used for kitty's, meaning queen, lion or successful woman.