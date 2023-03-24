All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
16 hours ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
32 minutes ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
2 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
2 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
13 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
14 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
Looking for a cute cat with loads of fur? These 10 cat breeds should do the trick. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Looking for a cute cat with loads of fur? These 10 cat breeds should do the trick. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Looking for a cute cat with loads of fur? These 10 cat breeds should do the trick. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cats breeds with long hair 2023: Here are 10 of the cutest long hair cat breeds

Here are 10 gorgeous breeds of beautiful cat with the longest hair.

By Graham Falk
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:18 GMT

While some of us require cats that shed less hair due to allergies, others want a big, fluffy cat that will stand out from the crowd.

Hypoallergenic Cats 2023: 10 breeds of cute cat that won't shed much hair - including the Cornish Rex cat breed

With such an abundance of gorgeous cat breeds to adore, it can be difficult to narrow down the cat breed which you would like to spend the rest of your days with.

Most Affectionate Cat Breeds: Here are the 10 most friendly breeds of loving cat certain to bring joy to your home - including the cute Ragdoll

However, this list of long haired cats may help you narrow it down – who knows, you may even end up with two of these beautiful creatures!

Here are the 10 most popular breeds of cats and kittens on the planet in 2023

So, without further ado, here is our list of the 10 most fluffy and long haired cats on the planet.

These unique little cat are have lots of luscious long hair and a cute round face to boot.

1. Persian

These unique little cat are have lots of luscious long hair and a cute round face to boot. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Perfect household cats, the Pixie-Bob breed have varying hair lengths but those with long hair are very fluffy!

2. Pixie-Bob

Perfect household cats, the Pixie-Bob breed have varying hair lengths but those with long hair are very fluffy! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Manx cat breed is most known for its lack of tail and comes in medium to large sizes. This smart cats loves human interaction and will make a great companion for those who have the time and patience to give it the attention they require.

3. Manx

The Manx cat breed is most known for its lack of tail and comes in medium to large sizes. This smart cats loves human interaction and will make a great companion for those who have the time and patience to give it the attention they require. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Maine Coon is one of the most notable cat breeds for having a gorgeous long coat. They are the largest domestic cat on the planet and have bushy tails to boot!

4. Maine Coon

The Maine Coon is one of the most notable cat breeds for having a gorgeous long coat. They are the largest domestic cat on the planet and have bushy tails to boot! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Cats