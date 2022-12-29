Here are 9 adorable breeds of cat that mix well with dogs

They have been worshipped for centuries by their owners – and as many will attest, once you have been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be besotted by their furry little faces and bean toes!

Reports even say that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

It is said all cats are beautiful, and while that is true, you may be nervous introducing a new cat to your household if a dog is already in the home. if you are looking for a cat that will be energetic, playful and loving all at the same time, these 10 breeds of cat may just be your best bet.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, but want to ensure they can adapt to a dog, then these breeds are reported to be the best at mixing with canines according to LifeTimePetCover.co.uk.*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home – especially when a dog or another animal is involved. Please do check that your dog, and the cat you are adopting, are suitable for homes with dogs.

1. British Shorthair The British Shorthair breed are a very sociable breed that will often not respond with aggression, which enables them as companions that are compatible with dogs. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2. Birman The Birman cat breed loves to play, and be chased around the home in particular. They are very calm and chilled and, with the right introduction, are known to work well with dogs. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3. Norwegian Forest Cat This large and muscular breed get along well with dogs due to powerful nurturing instinct. It is unlikely to compete for their owners affection. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4. Japanese Bobtail This sweet yet active breed works well with dogs due to their ability to adapt very quickly to new routines - such as a new pet in the household - with the correct introduction. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales