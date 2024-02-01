All Sections
Cats Average Lifespan: Here are 10 cute cat breeds that are sadly often born with a health issue

How long do cats live for on average?

By Graham Falk
Published 14th Sep 2022, 10:31 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 14:10 GMT

If you're adopting a new cat and introducing it to the home, it is of vital importance that you can ensure you are able to take care of it and know of any exiting health conditions.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – they are sadly some cat breeds that are born with pre-existing medical conditions that come as part of their breeding. Here are the 10 cats most likely to need a vet visit due to a pre-existing medical condition according to CatVills.com.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

The adorable Ragdoll cat breed is super laid-back and, sadly, prone to urinary tract problems - although they are far from unhealthy as a whole.

1. Ragdoll

The adorable Ragdoll cat breed is super laid-back and, sadly, prone to urinary tract problems - although they are far from unhealthy as a whole. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The popular Munchkin cat breed is as popular as ever. However, they are all affected by a gene that means their legs don't grow properly, which can cause problems with pain in their legs and other leg problems.

2. Munchkin

The popular Munchkin cat breed is as popular as ever. However, they are all affected by a gene that means their legs don't grow properly, which can cause problems with pain in their legs and other leg problems. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

This loving breed is similar to the Persian cat breed, meaning they can have issues with breathing due to their short noses and flat face - though they remain one of the most amazing cat breeds to adopt.

3. Exotic Shorthair

This loving breed is similar to the Persian cat breed, meaning they can have issues with breathing due to their short noses and flat face - though they remain one of the most amazing cat breeds to adopt. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Manx is a beautiful cat breed that is recognised by its stumpy and short tail. Sadly, this cat breed is prone to arthritis and 'Manx syndrome' which can cause spine problems and digestion issues.

4. Manx

The Manx is a beautiful cat breed that is recognised by its stumpy and short tail. Sadly, this cat breed is prone to arthritis and 'Manx syndrome' which can cause spine problems and digestion issues. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

