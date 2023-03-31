Here are 10 breeds of loving and fun cats that have personalities similar to dogs.

While many of us would love to own a cat and a dog, the need of a dog to go on walks and be stimulated isn’t always the best option for a dog – as much as you may love one.

They say a dog is a man’s best friend due to its loyalty, loving nature and ability to bond but did you know a number of cat breeds share these exact same traits?

A number of domesticated cats and kittens are likely to be perfect for your household if you are looking for an affectionate, loyal and loving cats.

Here are 10 breeds of stunning cats and kittens that are most like dogs in their personality*.

*Please be aware that each cat has its own personality and individual needs that must be suited to their owner – take this into account before deciding whether to adopt a cat or welcome one into your home.

1 . Turkish Angora The beautiful Turkish Angora cat breed is one of the most devoted cat breeds around and love to be involved with whatever their owner is doing. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2 . Manx The cute Manx is an adorable breed that is characterised by its lack of tail. But what it lacks in tail it makes up with love and affection. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3 . Abyssinian Abyssinian are one of the most playful breeds of cat on the globe and one of the sociable. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4 . Ragdoll The Ragdoll is one cat breed that mirrors the behaviour of a dog very closely, with its loyal submissive nature. The Ragdoll loves to give you attention when get home and are more than happy to sit on your lap. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro