What are the 10 most popular names to call a cat in 2023?

Introducing a new cat to your home can be one of the most rewarding and fun things to do. Cats are majestic and will almost certainly add to your home with the gorgeous features and adorable personality.

However, the most important thing to do is ensure they have a cute name that matches their personality perfectly.

A name that suits your adorable new pal is key to welcoming your new little man into your home.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

Here are 10 of the world’s most popular male cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.

1 . Loki Loki is a unisex name that originates from Norway - loosely translating as 'The God of Mischief'. Uh oh. Photo: NW Photo Sales

2 . Charlie A gender neutral name, though it does translate from German as "free man." It is derived from the Germanic word karal, which translates to “free man” or kerle, meaning “warrior.” Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Leo Leo is a Hebrew name which translates as brave and/or lion. Or maybe people just really like the actor! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Oscar An Irish name which is derived from two elements in Irish: the first, os, means "deer"; the second element, car, means "loving" or "friend", thus "deer-loving one" or "friend of deer". Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales