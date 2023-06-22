Cat Love: 10 ways to know if your cat loves you
Here are the 10 obvious signs your cat loves you as much as you love them.
Cat are often seen as independent creatures – but don’t let that make you think they are not that affectionate and thrive off human interaction, as these tell tale signs of their love will show you.
A loving cat can often be the dream scenario, with many owners attesting that once you own a cat, you will be addicted to these gorgeous creatures for the rest of your life.
Interesting, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for signs that your cat does indeed love, accept you and want to be around you, these 10 tell-tales signs of cat behaviour will soon let you know if they do, according to PetPlan!*
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.