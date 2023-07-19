Cat Love: Here are 10 ways to tell if your cat loves you - including why cats blink slowly
Cat are often seen as independent creatures – but don’t let that make you think they are not that affectionate and thrive off human interaction, as these tell tale signs of their love will show you.
A loving cat can often be the dream scenario, with many owners attesting that once you own a cat, you will be addicted to these gorgeous creatures for the rest of your life.
Interesting, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for signs that your cat does indeed love, accept you and want to be around you, these 10 tell-tales signs of cat behaviour will soon let you know if they do, according to PetPlan!*
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.