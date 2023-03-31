All Sections
The Russian Blue cat breed. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cat lifespans: Here are 10 breeds of cute cats and kittens that live the longest

Here are 10 breeds of cute cats and kittens are reported to live the longest lives in 2023.

By Graham Falk
Published 4th Jul 2022, 15:55 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:37 BST

Did you know the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats? It is really no surprise that so many of these households become so easily obsessed with these beautiful animals.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that is most likely to be with you for the longest time possible, then these 10 breeds of cat may well be worth adopting, according The Spruce Pets.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

Easygoing, energetic and playful, the American Shorthair is a breed seen in many households across the globe. A mostly health breed, they can live for as long as 15 to 20 years.

1. American Shorthair

Easygoing, energetic and playful, the American Shorthair is a breed seen in many households across the globe. A mostly health breed, they can live for as long as 15 to 20 years. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Ragdoll breed is said to be healthy, though they can suffer from issues with their bladder and kidney stones. Despite this, the Ragdool can often outlive many other breeds, with a lifespan of 15 years on average.

2. Ragdoll

The Ragdoll breed is said to be healthy, though they can suffer from issues with their bladder and kidney stones. Despite this, the Ragdool can often outlive many other breeds, with a lifespan of 15 years on average. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

With a look like a miniature panther, it's easy to see why Bombay cats hold such popularity. These muscular cats can live anywhere between 12 to 16 years on average.

3. Bombay

With a look like a miniature panther, it's easy to see why Bombay cats hold such popularity. These muscular cats can live anywhere between 12 to 16 years on average. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

With its beautiful spotted fur coat, it's easy to see why the Egyptian Mau is so popular. They are a people friendly breed and can live for as long as 12 to 15 years.

4. Egyptian Mau

With its beautiful spotted fur coat, it's easy to see why the Egyptian Mau is so popular. They are a people friendly breed and can live for as long as 12 to 15 years. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

