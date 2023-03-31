Cat lifespans: Here are 10 breeds of cute cats and kittens that live the longest
Here are 10 breeds of cute cats and kittens are reported to live the longest lives in 2023.
Did you know the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats? It is really no surprise that so many of these households become so easily obsessed with these beautiful animals.
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that is most likely to be with you for the longest time possible, then these 10 breeds of cat may well be worth adopting, according The Spruce Pets.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.