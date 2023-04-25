Here 10 precious cat breeds are often born pre-existing medical conditions.

Once you own a cat, you will be forever addicted to these beautiful animals for the rest of your days it has been said.

Did you know, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – however, I bet you could name some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – they are sadly some cat breeds that are born with pre-existing medical conditions that come as part of their breeding. Here are the 10 cats most likely to need a vet visit due to a pre-existing medical condition according to CatVills.com.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Munchkin The popular Munchkin cat breed is as popular as ever. However, they are all affected by a gene that means their legs don't grow properly, which can cause problems with pain in their legs and other leg problems.

2 . Exotic Shorthair This loving breed is similar to the Persian cat breed, meaning they can have issues with breathing due to their short noses and flat face - though they remain one of the most amazing cat breeds to adopt.

3 . Persian The stunning and popular Persian cat breed can develop issues with breathing due to their short noses and flat faces.

4 . Sphynx This hairless and worshipped cat breed has been known to develop skin issues and is sadly prone to a gum infection known as Periodontal disease.

