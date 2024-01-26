How Long Do Cats Live 2024: Here are 10 breeds of adorable cat that are sadly often born with a health issue
How long do cats live for on average?
If you're adopting a new cat and introducing it to the home, it is of vital importance that you can ensure you are able to take care of it and know of any exiting health conditions.
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – they are sadly some cat breeds that are born with pre-existing medical conditions that come as part of their breeding. Here are the 10 cats most likely to need a vet visit due to a pre-existing medical condition according to CatVills.com.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.