These 10 cat breeds are said to live the longest lives on average. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cat Breeds That Live Long Lives: Here are the 10 breeds of cuddly cat which live longest - including the gorgeous Ragdoll cat breed

Here are the 10 breeds of cat that are most likely to live the longest lives as your cuddly companion.

By Graham Falk
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 2:51 pm

Fans of long snoozes, cute, loving and fiercely independent, cats are an animal that continue to be loved the world over. Many owners will attest once you have been in the company of these gorgeous creatures, it’s easy to become quite obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that is most likely to be with you for the longest time possible, then these 10 breeds of cat may well be worth adopting, according The Spruce Pets.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Savannah

The Savannah breed can live between 12 and 20 years - incredible for a cat! These cats are recommended only for experienced cat owners, as they are part serval and part domestic.

2. Burmese

An average lifespan for a Burmese cat is between 16 to 18 years. These cats are energetic, often playful and make for great household companions.

3. Siamese

Despite being prone to respiratory issues the Siamese breed of cats can live anywhere between 10 to 12 years on average.

4. Ragdoll

In general, the Ragdoll breed is said to be healthy, though they can suffer from issues with their bladder and kidney stones. Despite this, the Ragdool can often outlive many other breeds, with a lifespan of 15 years on average.

