All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
0 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
4 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
Here are 10 cats that shed the least amount of hair. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Here are 10 cats that shed the least amount of hair. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Here are 10 cats that shed the least amount of hair. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cat Breeds That Don't Shed: 10 beautiful breeds of cat that shed the least hair - including the British Shorthair

Looking for a cat that won’t shed much hair? Here are 10 cute cat breeds that shed the least amount of hair. From the British Shorthair to the Siberian to the Cornish Rex cat breed.

By Graham Falk
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:44 GMT

Loved across the globe, cats are one of the most adored creatures and have been part of domestic life for hundreds of years.

Rare Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 10 of the most rare breeds of gorgeous kitty cat - including the cute Cornish Rex

However if you are looking to add a pet to your household, it is understandable that you may want a kitty that shed the least amount – especially if your household requires a hypoallergenic animal.

Friendly Cats: Here are the 10 happiest breeds of adorable cat certain to bring joy to your home - including the cute Ragdoll

And why the Sphynx cat breed may be the most obvious to go for, there are actually a number of other gorgeous cat breeds that shed little hair – and not all of them are bald.

So, if you’re looking for a cat won’t shed much fur, here are 10 cat breeds that might be right up your street..

World's Most Luxury Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 10 of the most expensive breeds of beautiful cat - including the cute American Curl

Despite its big, fluffy coat, the British Shorthair actually sheds very little hair meaning you can have that adorable fuzzy little kitty without the worry of too much hair around the home.

1. British Shorthair

Despite its big, fluffy coat, the British Shorthair actually sheds very little hair meaning you can have that adorable fuzzy little kitty without the worry of too much hair around the home. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
While a Peterbald cat breed can have variations in its coat length, they do not shed a great deal of it with many being completely bald.

2. Peterbald

While a Peterbald cat breed can have variations in its coat length, they do not shed a great deal of it with many being completely bald. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
While its long and beautiful coat may not indicate it, Siberian cat breed actually shed less hair than many other breeds and are known to be hypoallergenic.

3. Siberian

While its long and beautiful coat may not indicate it, Siberian cat breed actually shed less hair than many other breeds and are known to be hypoallergenic. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
This Sphynx and Munchkin cross breed is another that sheds very little hair. This is also a relatively new breed of cat having only been around approximately 2005.

4. Bambino

This Sphynx and Munchkin cross breed is another that sheds very little hair. This is also a relatively new breed of cat having only been around approximately 2005. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Cats