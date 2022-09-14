News you can trust since 1817
The 10 gorgeous cats are, unfortunately, born with pre-existing medical conditions. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cat Breeds Health Problems: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable cat with the most pre-existing health conditions - including the gorgeous Manx cat breed

Here are the 10 breeds of loving and cute cat that have may have pre-existing health conditions due to its breeding.

By Graham Falk
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 10:31 am

Independent thinkers, fond of big snoozes and adored across the globe for hundreds of years, cats are one of the mos cherished animals on the planet.

And for owners, a loving cat can often be the dream scenario, with many owners attesting that once you own a cat, you will be addicted to these gorgeous creatures for the rest of your life.

Did you know, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – however, I bet you could name some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – they are sadly some cat breeds that are born with pre-exisiting medical conditions that come as part of their breeding. Here are the 10 cats most likely to need a vet visit due to a pre-existing medical condition according to CatVills.com.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Bengal

The gorgeous, fun-loving Bengal cat breed are known for their gorgeous markings and ability to climb, though some Bengal cats suffer from hereditary conditions such as knee and hips problems.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2. Ragdoll

The adorable Ragdoll cat breed is super laid-back and, sadly, prone to urinary tract problems - although they are far from unhealthy as a whole.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Persian

The stunning and popular Persian cat breed can develop issues with breathing due to their short noses and flat faces.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4. Siamese

If you're looking for a cat breed that will never leave you bored, the Siamese cat is the one for you. Be aware though, the Siamese cat has been known to be prone to sight issues and, occasionally, ashtma.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

