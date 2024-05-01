As one of the most loved and cherished animals on the planet, cats can offer a companion for life and a fluffy friend that can provide the most wholesome company.

However, with many potential owners suffering from pet allergies, it can be tough to know which breed would best suit yourself household and keep you from sneezing when you need a snuggle or a cuddle!

And why the Sphynx cat breed may be the most obvious to go for, there are actually a number of other gorgeous cat breeds that shed little hair – and not all of them are bald.

So, if you’re looking for a cat won’t shed much fur, here are 10 cat breeds that might be right up your street..

1 . Russian Blue The beautiful Russian Blue has a stunning blue/grey fur coat, however, they don't have any special coat qualities that make them hypoallergenic but, as omlet.co.uk states they 'produce less Fel d1', which is a protein that cats secrete from their skin which a lot of allergy sufferers are allergic to. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2 . Cornish Rex The unique Cornish Rex actually only possess hair on the underside of its body, making it one of the best cat breeds for those who require a pet that sheds less hair. The Cornish Rex has a unique fur which is different to other breeds. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3 . Peterbald While a Peterbald cat breed can have variations in its coat length, they do not shed a great deal of it with many being completely bald. Look at how gorgeous they are too! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4 . British Shorthair Despite its big, fluffy coat, the British Shorthair actually sheds very little hair meaning you can have that adorable fuzzy little kitty without the worry of too much hair around the home. What a stunner. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro