Here are 10 gorgeous cat breeds that ate the best for owners who suffer with allergies as they shed the least amount of fur.

One of the most adored creatures the world over, cats have been part of domestic life for hundreds of years – they are amazing!

However if you are looking to add a pet to your household, it is understandable that you may want a kitty that shed the least amount – especially if your household requires a hypoallergenic animal.

And why the Sphynx cat breed may be the most obvious to go for, there are actually a number of other gorgeous cat breeds that shed little hair – and not all of them are bald.

So, if you’re looking for a cat won’t shed much fur, here are 10 cat breeds that might be right up your street..

Undefined: H3

1 . La Perm Despite its cute, shaggy fur the La Perm cat breed actually sheds far less hair than other, more popular cat breeds. These cats might look shaggy, but are actually good in most circumstances for people with allergies to cats. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Siberian While its long and beautiful coat may not indicate it, Siberian cat breed actually shed less hair than many other breeds and are known to be hypoallergenic The Siberian is also powerfully built with strong hind legs. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Bengal The beautiful Bengal cat breed has one of the most stunning coats in the world, however, they are known to shed far less hair than other breeds. Bengal cats tend to be medium to large in size. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Bambino This Sphynx and Munchkin cross breed is another that sheds very little hair. This is also a relatively new breed of cat having only been around approximately 2005. They are an affectionate and active breed though they tend not to be overly energetic. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3