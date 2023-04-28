All Sections
Car Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that cope well with long car journeys - including the loving Labrador 🐕

If you’re hoping to take your pet dog on regular long road trips then these are the breeds you should be considering.

By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Feb 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Meanwhile, if you’re planning to spend a significant time of time in your car with your dog then there are certain breeds that have the right attributes to be a perfect passenger.

The Canine Car Report, conducted by car magazine Auto Trader, analysed advice from 25 pet specialists to discover which dog breed is most commonly named as the best backseat passenger.

Here’s what they found.

A total of 12 experts reckon that the tiny Maltese makes a perfect travel buddy.

1. Maltese

A total of 12 experts reckon that the tiny Maltese makes a perfect travel buddy.

Labradors came out as the best dog breed for car travel, being named as the most car-compatible breed by 22 canine experts. Famous for being extremely eager to please their owners and very easy to train, Labradors tend to be calm and fuss-free road trip companions.

2. Labrador Retriever

Labradors came out as the best dog breed for car travel, being named as the most car-compatible breed by 22 canine experts. Famous for being extremely eager to please their owners and very easy to train, Labradors tend to be calm and fuss-free road trip companions.

In the second place, with 17 recommendations from canine specialists, is the Chihuahua. As the world’s smallest dog, they are sure to make themselves comfortable in the car thanks to the privilege of having significantly extra legroom

3. Chihuahua

In the second place, with 17 recommendations from canine specialists, is the Chihuahua. As the world's smallest dog, they are sure to make themselves comfortable in the car thanks to the privilege of having significantly extra legroom

The French Bulldog has surged in popularity in recent years and is now challenging the Labrador for the title of Britain's top dog. There's no problem taking then on holiday either - they take car travel in their stride and are likely to sleep most of the way.

4. French Bulldog

The French Bulldog has surged in popularity in recent years and is now challenging the Labrador for the title of Britain's top dog. There's no problem taking then on holiday either - they take car travel in their stride and are likely to sleep most of the way.

