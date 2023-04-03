Calm Cats: 10 of the most chilled out cat breeds - including the Exotic Shorthair
Here are 10 beautiful breeds of cat most likely to enjoy a nap on your lap as opposed to play time.
Many owners will tell you that once a cat owns you – sorry, once you own – you will be addicted to these beautiful animals for the rest of your days.
Most expensive cat breeds 2023: Here are 9 of the most expensive breeds of loving cat - including the unique Savannah
Hypoallergenic Cats 2023: 10 breeds of gorgeous cat that don't shed much hair - including the LaPerm cat breed
Did you know the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats? Though we expect it may be even more.
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that isn’t too over zealous and doesn’t need much stimulation, then these 10 chilled kitty cat breeds might just be perfect for you according to rover.com*
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.