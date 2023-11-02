As dog ownership continues to soar post-lockdown, here are the breeds of pooch that make for the calmest pets.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

Meanwhile, some will want a dog that has a calming influence on their home and family – avoiding more hyper breeds like Border Collies and Springer Spaniels.

So, here are the 10 calmest dog breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel The gentle Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is known for its friendly and calming disposition. It makes them a chilled presence in any household - and suitable pets for young and old alike, happily curling up in their owners' laps for hours.

Bergamasco Sheepdog The striking Bergamasco Sheepdog is described by the American Kennel Club as being "bright, loyal, protective, and among the more calm dog breeds". Their showy coat needs surprisingly little grooming, so they are low maintenance too.

Tibetan Spaniel The Tibetan Spaniel has a calming and gentle - yet playful - temperament. Don't let their relaxed demeanor fool you though - they also make for tough competitors in dog sports like agility, rally and obedience.