If you’re poised to get a new Bulldog pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Bulldog then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their sausage dogs.

Here are their top 10 Bulldog names.

Read more:

1 . Winston Perhaps unsurprisingly, the most popular name for an English Bulldog is Winston - named after the Prime Minister who led Britain during the Second World War. Winston Churchill actually had a pet Bulldog, called Dodo. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Churchill The second most popular Bulldog name is Churchill - again inspired by arguably the UK's most famous Prime Minister, who was himself nicknamed the British Bulldog during the war years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Buster The third most popular Bulldog name is Buster. It's a name that originated in the USA and means 'tough guy'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales