Top Bulldog Dog Names: Here are the 10 most popular puppy names for the loving Bulldog 🐕

If you’re poised to get a new Bulldog pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.
By David Hepburn
Published 15th Nov 2021, 15:29 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 09:54 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dogfamily-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Bulldog then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their sausage dogs.

Here are their top 10 Bulldog names.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the most popular name for an English Bulldog is Winston - named after the Prime Minister who led Britain during the Second World War. Winston Churchill actually had a pet Bulldog, called Dodo.

1. Winston

The second most popular Bulldog name is Churchill - again inspired by arguably the UK's most famous Prime Minister, who was himself nicknamed the British Bulldog during the war years.

2. Churchill

The third most popular Bulldog name is Buster. It's a name that originated in the USA and means 'tough guy'.

3. Buster

Bentley is the fourth most popular name with Bulldog owners. It's a name that originated in England and means 'meadow with coarse grass'.

4. Bentley

