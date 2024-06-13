Dog ownership has soared in recent years according to the Kennel Club and there seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups – as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.
There are a huge 221 breeds of dog to choose from so it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.
Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
But if you are looking for a dog that will be fearless in protecting you and your family from danger, there are a few brave breeds you should consider first.
Here are 10 of the most courageous breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.
