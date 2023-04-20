All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago Battersea dogs to form guard of honour at Paul O’Grady’s funeral
19 minutes ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
24 minutes ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
2 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
2 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money
2 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
Looking for inspiration when it comes to what to call your new pup? Here are the world's most popular dog names.Looking for inspiration when it comes to what to call your new pup? Here are the world's most popular dog names.
Looking for inspiration when it comes to what to call your new pup? Here are the world's most popular dog names.

Boy Dog Names: These are the world's 10 most popular male dog names 🐕

About to get a new male puppy but can’t decide what to call it? Look no further - here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog breed owners.

By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Sep 2021, 13:01 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 09:20 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’re struggling, pet insurance experts Budget Direct have researched the most popular dog names in over 100 countries – from Denmark to Costa Rica – and created the ultimate multi-national list of monikers for your mutt.

Here are their top 10 male names for dogs.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Most Loving Dogs: Here are the 10 affectionate breeds of adorable dog that adore cuddles and pats - including the loving Labrador Retriever

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Dogs That Get Lonely: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that hate being left home alone - including the loving Border Collie

Best dog beds: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Dog treats UK: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

Max is the most popular name for a male puppy on the planet. Short for Maximilian, it simply means 'greatest'.

1. Max

Max is the most popular name for a male puppy on the planet. Short for Maximilian, it simply means 'greatest'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The global runner-up for male dog names is Charlie. A shortened form of the name Charles, it means 'free man' (or dog).

2. Charlie

The global runner-up for male dog names is Charlie. A shortened form of the name Charles, it means 'free man' (or dog). Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Bronze medal position for top male dog names goes to Buddy. This comes from the English nickname meaning friend, or perhaps from the Gaelic word 'bhodaich', meaning 'old man'.

3. Buddy

Bronze medal position for top male dog names goes to Buddy. This comes from the English nickname meaning friend, or perhaps from the Gaelic word 'bhodaich', meaning 'old man'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Fourth on the list is Rocky, which is perhaps due to the enduring popularity of the series of boxing films of the same name starring Sylvester Stallone. It comes from the Italian 'Rocco', meaning 'rest'.

4. Rocky

Fourth on the list is Rocky, which is perhaps due to the enduring popularity of the series of boxing films of the same name starring Sylvester Stallone. It comes from the Italian 'Rocco', meaning 'rest'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Denmark