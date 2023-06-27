These 10 male cat names are the most popular names for a boy cat in 2023.

The first, and most important part, of welcoming a new kitty cat into your home is the process of getting the perfect name.

A name that suits your adorable new pal is key to welcoming your new little man into your home.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

Here are 10 of the world’s most popular male cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.

Undefined: H3

Undefined: H3

Undefined: H3

1 . Oscar An Irish name which is derived from two elements in Irish: the first, os, means "deer"; the second element, car, means "loving" or "friend", thus "deer-loving one" or "friend of deer". Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Milo The name Milo is of German origin and means 'soldier' and 'merciful' - it's also super cute! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Leo Leo is a Hebrew name which translates as brave and/or lion. Or maybe people just really like the actor! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Charlie A gender neutral name, though it does translate from German as "free man." It is derived from the Germanic word karal, which translates to “free man” or kerle, meaning “warrior.” Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3