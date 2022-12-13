Boxers are one of the UK’s most popular breeds of dog, but how much do you actually know about the cute and loyal Boxer? Here are 10 fascinating facts.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Boxer – they are one of the UK’s most popular breeds and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the Boxer.

1. A versatile breed Boxers have been used for a whole range of jobs, thanks to their intelligence and versatility, including as service dogs, guide dogs for the blind, therapy dogs, police dogs and even to herd cattle or sheep. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. The choice of movie stars Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall both loved Boxers and recieved their first, called Harvey, as a wedding present. They would go on to have two more Boxers, named Baby and George. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Show dogs A Boxer has never been awarded the Best in Show rosette at Crufts but has had more luck on the other side of the Atlantic. The breed has been victorious at the Westminster Dog Show - the most prestigious in the USA - on four occasions, in 1947, 1949, 1951, and 1970. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Made in Germany The Boxer is a hunting mastiff developed in Germany in the late 19th century from the now-extinct Bullenbeisser and Bulldogs imported from the UK. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales