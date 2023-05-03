All Sections
How much do you know about the adorable Boxer dog breed?How much do you know about the adorable Boxer dog breed?
Boxer Dog Trivia: These are 10 fascinating facts you need to know about the adorable Boxer 🐶

Boxers are one of the UK’s most popular breeds of dog, but how much do you actually know about the cute and loyal Boxer? Here are 10 fascinating facts.

By David Hepburn
Published 13th Oct 2021, 13:00 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:08 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Boxer – they are one of the UK’s most popular breeds and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the Boxer.

Boxers have been used for a whole range of jobs, thanks to their intelligence and versatility, including as service dogs, guide dogs for the blind, therapy dogs, police dogs and even to herd cattle or sheep.

1. A versatile breed

Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall both loved Boxers and recieved their first, called Harvey, as a wedding present. They would go on to have two more Boxers, named Baby and George.

2. The choice of movie stars

The Boxer is a hunting mastiff developed in Germany in the late 19th century from the now-extinct Bullenbeisser and Bulldogs imported from the UK.

3. Made in Germany

In 1895, three Germans - named Friedrich Robert, Elard König, and R Höpner - founded the world's first Boxer Club. The creators of the Deutscher Boxer Club were then the first people to put a Boxer in exhibition at a dog show the following year.

4. In the club

