They’re a much-loved family pet in the UK, but how much do you know about the incredibly popular and loyal Boston Terrier?

The last couple of years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears on prospective owner’s canine wishlists is the Boston Terrier – a breed that have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1. The first Boston Terrier All Boston Terriers are descended from a dog called Judge, a terrier bought in around 1875 from Edward Burnett by Boston resident Robert C. Hooper.

2. Famous fans Celebrity Boston Terrier owners over the years have included actress Rose McGowen, musician Louis Armstrong, comedian Joan Rivers, author Helen Keller, and American President Gerald Ford.

3. A debonair nickname The Boston Terrier's nickname is 'the American gentleman' on account of its dapper looks - sometimes the breed's coat even makes it look like they are wearing a tuxedo.

4. Changing roles The Boston Terrier was originally bred for fighting and hunting rats in factories, but now their friendly and happy-go-lucky nature makes them a popular family pet. They also excel at canine sports - from dog agility competitions to flyball.