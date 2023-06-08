All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
What towns do you think are the biggest in Scotland?What towns do you think are the biggest in Scotland?
What towns do you think are the biggest in Scotland?

Biggest towns in Scotland: 21 largest Scottish towns by population - from Paisley to Newton Mearns

Scotland’s cities may grab the headlines, but many of the country’s towns hold their own in terms of population, history and things to do.
By David Hepburn
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:49 BST

There is no strict legal definition of what constitutes a town in Scotland, with different local authorities using different metrics to define them over the years.

It’s certainly not the case the towns are always smaller than cities – a total of 12 towns are home to more people than Scotland’s smallest city of Stirling.

Meanwhile, the Highland settlement of Dingwall is classed as a town, even though it has a population smaller than the village of Bishopton (whose suffix would suggest it was a town).

These 21 places are definitely towns though – and are the largest in Scotland by population.

With a population of 77,270, Paisley in Renfrewshire is Scotland's largest town. It's Scotland's 5th largest settlement overall after the cities of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee.

1. Paisley

With a population of 77,270, Paisley in Renfrewshire is Scotland's largest town. It's Scotland's 5th largest settlement overall after the cities of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
With a population of 75,310 the Sout Lanarkshire town of East Kilbride is the sixth biggest settlement in Scotland and the second largest village. It was designated the country's first new town in 1947.

2. East Kilbride

With a population of 75,310 the Sout Lanarkshire town of East Kilbride is the sixth biggest settlement in Scotland and the second largest village. It was designated the country's first new town in 1947. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The West Lothian town of Livingston has a population of 56,840.

3. Livingston

The West Lothian town of Livingston has a population of 56,840. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The South Lanarkshire town of Hamilton has a population of 54,480.

4. Hamilton

The South Lanarkshire town of Hamilton has a population of 54,480. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Highland