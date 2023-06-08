Biggest towns in Scotland: 21 largest Scottish towns by population - from Paisley to Newton Mearns
There is no strict legal definition of what constitutes a town in Scotland, with different local authorities using different metrics to define them over the years.
It’s certainly not the case the towns are always smaller than cities – a total of 12 towns are home to more people than Scotland’s smallest city of Stirling.
Meanwhile, the Highland settlement of Dingwall is classed as a town, even though it has a population smaller than the village of Bishopton (whose suffix would suggest it was a town).
These 21 places are definitely towns though – and are the largest in Scotland by population.