These are 10 of the biggest and most big cute cat breeds in the world.

Not many animals are loved in the same way cats are, with their cute little bean-shaped toes and pink noses, it is hard to imagine not being obsessed with these beautiful creatures in our lives.

It is really no wonder that, according to reports, the average cat owner has two of these little stunners residing in their home.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you’re looking for a bigger cat that you can snuggle into, there are plenty available to adopt that will suit yours – and their - needs.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported largest breeds of cat worldwide, that are bold and beautiful.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Savannah Exotic in appearance, the Savannah breed of cat are very muscular cats which allow them to jump approximately 8 feet in the air. These cats require plenty playtime and stimulation, and can weigh up to 25lbs - making them one of the largest cat breeds on the planet. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2 . Chartreux The male Chartreux can grow up to 16lbs, though female Chartreux normally just stay around 9lbs. They tend to bond with a particular household member. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3 . Ocicat The Ocicat can grow up to 15lbs, these domestic kitties are direct descendants of Siamese cats and love playful and affection. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4 . Ragdoll Both male and female Ragdolls can grow up to an astonishing 20lbs! However, these cuddly, smart cats are a classic breed of house cat that often enough laying in their owner's arms. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro