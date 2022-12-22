Here are 10 of the largest and most loved breeds of cuddly cat

They are simply majestic – it is no wonder cats have been adored for centuries.

And as many owners have attested over the years, once you have been in the company of these gorgeous creatures, it’s easy to become quite obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you’re looking for a bigger cat that you can snuggle into, there are plenty available to adopt that will suit yours – and their - needs.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported largest breeds of cat worldwide, that are bold and beautiful.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Scottish Fold Hailing from our own wonderful country, the Scottish Fold can weigh up to 14lbs. Sadly this breed can develop arthritis in their tails early due to genetic abnormalities. They are cuddly, however, due to this painful condition, they may shun snuggles due to the pain. Please be mindful of this is adopting a Scottish Fold.

2. Ragdoll Both male and female Ragdolls can grow up to an astonishing 20lbs! However, these cuddly, smart cats are a classic breed of house cat that often enough laying in their owner's arms.

3. Turkish Van Hailing from the Turkish mountains, the van is considered a luxurious cat. These cats can reach up to 20lbs, though are playful and active - even enjoying a splash in water!

4. Chartreux The male Chartreux can grow up to 16lbs, though female Chartreux normally just stay around 9lbs. They tend to bond with a particular household member.