These are 10 of the largest and cuddly cats sure to make great pets. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Biggest Cat Breeds: 10 of the largest breeds of cute cat - from the Siberian to the Scottish Fold

Here are 10 of the largest and most adorable cat breeds in the world.

By Graham Falk
Published 21st Jun 2022, 17:05 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:22 BST

Not many animals are loved in the same way cats are, with their cute little bean-shaped toes and pink noses, it is hard to imagine not being obsessed with these beautiful creatures in our lives.

It is really no wonder that, according to reports, the average cat owner has two of these little stunners residing in their home.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you’re looking for a bigger cat that you can snuggle into, there are plenty available to adopt that will suit yours – and their - needs.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported largest breeds of cat worldwide, that are bold and beautiful.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

The male Chartreux can grow up to 16lbs, though female Chartreux normally just stay around 9lbs. They tend to bond with a particular household member.

1. Chartreux

The male Chartreux can grow up to 16lbs, though female Chartreux normally just stay around 9lbs. They tend to bond with a particular household member. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Bred in Scotland, hence its name, the Scottish Fold can weigh up to 14lbs. Sadly this breed can develop arthritis in their tails early due to genetic abnormalities. They are cuddly, however, due to this painful condition, they may shun snuggles due to the pain. Please be mindful of this is adopting a Scottish Fold.

2. Scottish Fold

Bred in Scotland, hence its name, the Scottish Fold can weigh up to 14lbs. Sadly this breed can develop arthritis in their tails early due to genetic abnormalities. They are cuddly, however, due to this painful condition, they may shun snuggles due to the pain. Please be mindful of this is adopting a Scottish Fold. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Ocicat can grow up to 15lbs, these domestic kitties are direct descendants of Siamese cats and love playful and affection.

3. Ocicat

The Ocicat can grow up to 15lbs, these domestic kitties are direct descendants of Siamese cats and love playful and affection. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Both male and female Ragdolls can grow up to an astonishing 20lbs! However, these cuddly, smart cats are a classic breed of house cat that often enough laying in their owner's arms.

4. Ragdoll

Both male and female Ragdolls can grow up to an astonishing 20lbs! However, these cuddly, smart cats are a classic breed of house cat that often enough laying in their owner's arms. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

