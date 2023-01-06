News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Here are 10 large, cuddly cats sure to make great pets. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Big Fluffy Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 10 of the largest and most loved breeds of cat

These are 10 of the largest and most popular breeds of cute cat in the year 2023.

By Graham Falk
3 minutes ago

They are simply majestic – it is no wonder cats have been adored for centuries.

And as many owners have attested over the years, once you have been in the company of these gorgeous creatures, it’s easy to become quite obsessed!

Big fluffy cats: Here are the 10 gorgeous cat breeds that have the most fur

Loving And Affectionate Cats: Here are 10 signs your cute cat loves you

Cats with long lives: 10 breeds of cute cat that live the longest lives

National Cat Day 2023: Here are 10 of the most clever breeds of intelligent cat that can be trained

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you’re looking for a bigger cat that you can snuggle into, there are plenty available to adopt that will suit yours – and their - needs.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported largest breeds of cat worldwide, that are bold and beautiful.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Scottish Fold

Hailing from our own wonderful country, the Scottish Fold can weigh up to 14lbs. Sadly this breed can develop arthritis in their tails early due to genetic abnormalities. They are cuddly, however, due to this painful condition, they may shun snuggles due to the pain. Please be mindful of this is adopting a Scottish Fold.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

2. Ragdoll

Both male and female Ragdolls can grow up to an astonishing 20lbs! However, these cuddly, smart cats are a classic breed of house cat that often enough laying in their owner's arms.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

3. Turkish Van

Hailing from the Turkish mountains, the van is considered a luxurious cat. These cats can reach up to 20lbs, though are playful and active - even enjoying a splash in water!

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

4. Chartreux

The male Chartreux can grow up to 16lbs, though female Chartreux normally just stay around 9lbs. They tend to bond with a particular household member.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Cats