If you are looking for a puppy, you’re not alone – dog ownership has rocketed in recent years and demand remains at a record high.

UK Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged during the global pandemic, and 2021 alone saw an increase in registrations of 39.2 per cent year-on-year.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

You may opt for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

But if you have plenty of space and an active lifestyle you might want to consider a larger dog – which tend to make loyal and loving companions and are often more adaptable and easier to train than their more diminutive cousins.

So, if you’re wanting to get a dog and ‘go large’, these are the 10 biggest gentle giants out there.

1. English Mastiff The English Mastiff is officially the largest dog in the world. According to the Guiness Book of World Records an English Mastiff dog called Zorba weighed in at 142.7 kg and stood 27 inches high in 1981. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Great Dane The majestic Great Dane may not quite be the largest dog in the world but it is the tallest. The Guinness Book of World Records includes a Great Dane called Zeus who stood an amazing 44 inches from the ground. They may be huge but are known for being loving and playful. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Saint Bernard Originally bred to rescue people in the Alps, the Saint Bernard is big enough and strong enough to trek through deep snow for miles. Weighing in at up to 91kg they are loyal and make great guard dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Neopolitan Mastiff Weighing in at up to 70kg, Neopolitan Mastiffs are Italian gentle giants that are known for loving their families unconditionally, but can be wary of strangers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales