Want to know which cat breed is the biggest and fluffiest?

Few animals are loved in the same way cats are, with their cute little bean-shaped toes and pink noses, it is hard to imagine not being obsessed with these beautiful creatures.

And it is really no wonder that, according to reports, the average cat owner has two of these little stunners residing in their home.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you’re looking for a bigger cat that you can snuggle into, there are plenty available to adopt that will suit yours – and their - needs.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported largest breeds of cat worldwide, that are bold and beautiful.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Scottish Fold Bred in Scotland, hence its name, the Scottish Fold can weigh up to 14lbs. Sadly this breed can develop arthritis in their tails early due to genetic abnormalities. They are cuddly, however, due to this painful condition, they may shun snuggles due to the pain. Please be mindful of this is adopting a Scottish Fold. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Ocicat The Ocicat can grow up to 15lbs, these domestic kitties are direct descendants of Siamese cats and love playful and affection. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Ragdoll Both male and female Ragdolls can grow up to an astonishing 20lbs! However, these cuddly, smart cats are a classic breed of house cat that often enough laying in their owner's arms. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Birman The Birman is a very affectionate cat breed that makes a fabulous family pet. A larger cat, they can weigh up to 15lbs. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales