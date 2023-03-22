All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
15 minutes ago 25 injured after ship topples over in 'terrifying' ‘major incident’ at dry dock
51 minutes ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
2 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
2 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
3 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
These are 10 of the largest and cuddly cats sure to make great pets. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro
These are 10 of the largest and cuddly cats sure to make great pets. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro
These are 10 of the largest and cuddly cats sure to make great pets. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Big Cute Cats 2023: 10 of the largest breeds of beautiful cat in the world - including the Scottish Fold

Want to know which cat breed is the biggest and fluffiest?

By Graham Falk
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:38 GMT

Few animals are loved in the same way cats are, with their cute little bean-shaped toes and pink noses, it is hard to imagine not being obsessed with these beautiful creatures.

And it is really no wonder that, according to reports, the average cat owner has two of these little stunners residing in their home.

Most vocal cat breeds: 10 of the loudest and chattiest cute breeds of cat

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you’re looking for a bigger cat that you can snuggle into, there are plenty available to adopt that will suit yours – and their - needs.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported largest breeds of cat worldwide, that are bold and beautiful.

Hypoallergenic Cats 2023: 10 breeds of cute cat that won't shed much hair - including the Cornish Rex cat breed

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

Bred in Scotland, hence its name, the Scottish Fold can weigh up to 14lbs. Sadly this breed can develop arthritis in their tails early due to genetic abnormalities. They are cuddly, however, due to this painful condition, they may shun snuggles due to the pain. Please be mindful of this is adopting a Scottish Fold.

1. Scottish Fold

Bred in Scotland, hence its name, the Scottish Fold can weigh up to 14lbs. Sadly this breed can develop arthritis in their tails early due to genetic abnormalities. They are cuddly, however, due to this painful condition, they may shun snuggles due to the pain. Please be mindful of this is adopting a Scottish Fold. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Ocicat can grow up to 15lbs, these domestic kitties are direct descendants of Siamese cats and love playful and affection.

2. Ocicat

The Ocicat can grow up to 15lbs, these domestic kitties are direct descendants of Siamese cats and love playful and affection. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Both male and female Ragdolls can grow up to an astonishing 20lbs! However, these cuddly, smart cats are a classic breed of house cat that often enough laying in their owner's arms.

3. Ragdoll

Both male and female Ragdolls can grow up to an astonishing 20lbs! However, these cuddly, smart cats are a classic breed of house cat that often enough laying in their owner's arms. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Birman is a very affectionate cat breed that makes a fabulous family pet. A larger cat, they can weigh up to 15lbs.

4. Birman

The Birman is a very affectionate cat breed that makes a fabulous family pet. A larger cat, they can weigh up to 15lbs. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Cats