Some dogs have the ability to rescue victims trapped in buildings toppled by natural disasters.

Best Search and Rescue Dogs: These are the 10 brave dogs that make the best search and rescue dogs - including the loving Labrador 🐶

These canines have the perfect range of attributes for the serious job of finding people who have run into trouble.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 4:05 pm

While dogs make amazing pets – as a huge number of us can attest to, having decided to welcome many new pups into our homes over the last couple of years, with Kennel Club figures showing dog ownership to soar by nearly eight percent over the global pandemic – they also have important jobs to do. For example, their day jobs can range from herding sheep to guiding blind and partially-sighted people about their daily lives.

What’s more, they are also experts at finding people – whether it’s criminals trying to evade arrest or the victims of natural disasters. There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt. These are the 10 breeds that make the best search and rescue dogs.

1. Bloodhound

With the most sensitive nose in the dog world, with more than 300 million scent sensors at its disposal, the Bloodhound can follow smells that are weeks old. The dog's long ears help disturb odours from the ground and direct them to that amazing snout.

2. Black and Tan Coonhound

The Black and Tan Coonhound was only officially recognised by the UK Kennel Club in 2018 - making it Britain's newest pedigree dog. Popular in the US, they will happily follow a scent with single-minded determination for miles. It's an attribute that had been used for both hunting animimals (including the racoon it takes its name from) and missing people.

3. Border Collie

Although they are better known for their animal herding talents, the Border Collie's extreme intelligence and dedication to any task it's given, also makes them fine search and rescue dogs.

4. German Shepherd

There's not much that the German Shepherd can't do - being a favourite breed for poliice, army and fire duties. Their incredible urge to please their handler and dedication to their demands, means they are also useful for search and rescue tasks.

